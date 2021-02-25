Graham Roberts and Peter Crouch react to Dele Alli’s performance

Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the next round of the Europa League after winning 4-0 (8-1 aggregate) against Wolfsberger on Wednesday night.

Dele Alli produced his best performance of the season and proved a point to his manager, Jose Mourinho, that he can still play a big role in Tottenham’s revival.





Former Tottenham player, Graham Roberts, took to Twitter to express his reaction to Alli’s performance. He enjoyed Alli’s goal and suggested that Mourinho should now pick the attacking midfielder regularly.

Well done @dele_official what a goal and hopefully you will be back in the team on Sunday we’ve missed your ability COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 24, 2021

Former Spurs striker, Peter Crouch, appeared to have also enjoyed Alli’s performance last night. He wrote:

Wow @dele_official just lit up an empty stadium 🔥 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 24, 2021

Another former player, Jamie O’Hara also suggested that Alli and Gareth Bale should now get a run of games.

Very good performance from @SpursOfficial surely dele and bale start at the weekend, give that front 4 3/4 games to really bed themselves in and see where it takes us, as it has so much potential #spurs — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) February 24, 2021

SL View

The 24-year-old has made just one start in the Premier League this and has really struggled for game time under Mourinho.

At one point it looked like Alli could leave the club in the January transfer window. However, he has looked sharp in recent matches and showcased to the world what he is capable of when used properly.

The overhead kick was spectacular, but it was his all-round influence in the match – two assists plus intelligent movements – that must have pleased Mourinho.

In other news, check how Patrick Bamford and Jack Grealish reacted to Alli’s goal last night on social media.