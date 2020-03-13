Gerrard reveals the advice he received from Jurgen Klopp

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed a piece of career-defining advice from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
The former Liverpool skipper claims that Klopp has advised him to experiment, fail and then learn from those failures.
He told UEFA ‘s website: “The best thing I ever did was to go away from the cameras in the beginning. I had a real honest and open conversation with Jurgen Klopp for a couple of hours and the advice he gave me was: ‘Don’t go into this as Steven Gerrard with the name on your back. Go back to the beginning and strip it back like a car. Get your pitch confidence and get used to tactics and different formations. Try things, make mistakes and get it horribly, wildly wrong. Experiment and do all these things away from the camera but before you test yourself in the Europa League, before you test yourself in front of thousands and thousands of fans – put yourself in a better position before you go in there. Because I’ve seen tons of footballers with their names on their backs go in there and it doesn’t work.’ That was the best bit of advice. I don’t think I will ever get a better piece of advice than that. Strip it right back and go back to the beginning. I have made mistakes over the last couple of years as Rangers manager but the trick is to learn from them. But this is a job where it’s impossible not to make them because you’re up against so many other good coaches.”
Gerrard is still very inexperienced as a manager and although he has transformed Rangers since his arrival, he hasn’t quite managed to live up to the expectations.
With the financial backing he has received so far, he should have managed to deliver a trophy for the Ibrox giants.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. There have been speculations surrounding his future but Gerrard has reiterated that he wants to continue at Rangers.
The Ibrox giants will need a summer overhaul if they are to challenge Celtic for the title next season.
Rangers are still in the Europa League this season but they are unlikely to progress through to the next round following their 3-1 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen yesterday.
Theoretically, they can still turn it around in the second leg, but it seems highly unlikely.
Also, they are unlikely to beat Celtic to the title. The Hoops have a significant lead at the top of the table and they should be able to defend their league title.