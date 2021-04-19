Gary Neville sends message to Leeds United players ahead of Liverpool clash

Leeds United host Liverpool this evening, and fans will be looking forward to another cracker following the 4-3 thriller both teams played out on the first day of the campaign.

While the Elland Road outfit have more than just bragging rights to play for, the same cannot be said of the Reds.

Liverpool risk missing out on a top-four finish should they fail to win at Leeds, and while that should deal a huge blow on their chances of playing Champions League football next term, the Reds will not be overly concerned.

The Anfield giants have joined five other Premier League clubs to form the European Super League alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is seething as a result of the development and has already called for sanctions for the top-six Premier League sides.

The Sky Sports pundit wants Leeds players to protest the formation of the Super League, sending this message to them on Twitter ahead of tonight’s clash:

Leeds players should walk to the side of the pitch and just let them keep scoring ! They don’t want competition…. https://t.co/PpLLZhwW1C — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has also voiced his displeasure at the emergence of the Super League, taking to Twitter to react thus:

Well said Gary 👏👏 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 18, 2021

Assolutamente contro lo spirito sportivo , il sogno di milioni di tifosi di conquistare la champions sul campo , con progettualità, visione , lavoro. Uccidi sogni di società giocatori e tifosi. Le squadre sono dei tifosi e NOI siamo custodi del club. — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 19, 2021

There are calls to expel Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur from the Premier League as a result of their decision to join the Super League, and it will be interesting to see how things go in the coming days and weeks.

In other news, Leeds reportedly want Arsenal star.