Gary Lineker cannot believe some Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp sacked

Liverpool suffered a third straight Premier League defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday, with their title defence and top four chances dealt a huge blow as a result.

The Reds have now lost six out of 24 league games this term, drawing another seven, and they have found themselves six points behind Manchester United and Leicester.





Liverpool would find themselves 16 points adrift of Manchester City if Pep Guardiola’s side secure victory over Everton on Wednesday.

Some fans are not pleased with how things have gone for the side in recent weeks, and they have called for the head of manager Jurgen Klopp.

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is not happy with that small section of Liverpool fans, though, taking to Twitter to react thus:

A question to the small minority of @LFC fans calling for Klopp to be removed: have you completely lost your minds? — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2021

Liverpool host Everton on Saturday and will need to quickly bounce back with a win if they want to play Champions League football next season.

Victories for Chelsea and West Ham United against Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively tomorrow will see Klopp’s men drop to sixth in the Premier League table.

Only three points stand between them and the Toffees who have three games in hand, and Liverpool cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Klopp has already given up on defending the title, and it will be interesting to see whether the German can get his side firing on all cylinders again.

Injuries at both ends of the pitch all through the campaign have not done Liverpool any favours, and the owners’ refusal to quickly provide transfer funds last month is already proving costly.

Klopp is no doubt frustrated with how things have gone this term, but it is too early to call for his head, especially given how he has turned the team into one of the best sides in the world since his arrival.

Unfortunately, patience is not in the dictionary of most football fans and it is not surprising that some of them want him gone as soon as things went south.