Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Munich for Thiago Alcantara

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Munich for the signature of Spanish international midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Münich for Thiago Alcantara. The player would love to join and Klopp wants him (still working also for Wijnaldum to sign a new contract).

Bayern want no less than €30m to sell Thiago. It’s up to Liverpool now… 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2020

The 29-year-old wants to link up with manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and the German also wants him.





Bayern know that the midfielder wants to leave for the Premier League, and they are ready to let him go for nothing less than £27 million.

Liverpool have to move quickly as Manchester City have also registered interest in Thiago.

Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with the midfielder having brought him to the Bundesliga giants from Barcelona, and that could prove to be a stumbling block to his desire to play at Anfield.

Without a doubt, the Spaniard will strengthen Liverpool’s midfield given his huge quality and experience, and it’s not a surprise that City are looking to pip them to his signature.

The seven-time Bundesliga winner will boost both sides’ chances of winning the Premier League title next term, and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for Thiago’s signature.