Everton submit improved offer for Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton are interested in signing Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford this summer.
Earlier this month, we covered reports of a bid from the Toffees for the box-to-box midfielder.
Now, Saber Desfarges from RMC Sport is reporting that Everton have submitted an improved bid of around €40m (£36.9m) for the midfielder.
Watford have decided to reject that offer as well and they are not keen on selling the player.
It will be interesting to see if Everton come back with another offer. They do not have long left in the window and therefore they might not be able to pursue another target.
Silva knows Doucoure well from his time at Watford and the player would certainly improve Everton. He can carry the ball forward and he will add drive to Everton’s midfield.
Doucoure would be the ideal partner for Gomes and Gbamin at the heart of Silva’s midfield next season. All three players would compliment each other’s skillset perfectly.
Everton have done well to improve their attack with the signing of Kean this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can finish the summer strongly by signing a defender and Doucoure.
The ever-reliable Paul Joyce has confirmed the news as well.
Watford adamant Abdoulaye Doucoure will not be sold and looking to bring in players before Thursday. Second Everton bid of £36.7m (€40m) has been rejected
— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 6, 2019