Everton set to submit improved offer for Alex Iwobi

Everton are looking to bring in a winger before the window closes and Alex Iwobi is the latest name linked with a move to Goodison Park.
According to BBC’s David Ornstein, the Toffees have had a £30m bid rejected for the Arsenal winger but they are looking to return with an improved offer.
He also confirmed that Everton will have to pay in excess of £40m in order to convince Arsenal.
The player is apparently not forcing the move but he will join the Toffees if they can agree on a deal with the Gunners.
The interest in Iwobi does not mean that Everton have given up on Zaha. Ornstein adds that the Toffees want both players.
As per others, Everton £30m bid for Alex Iwobi rejected. Made to Arsenal today & knocked back. Expected to return with improved offer but likely need £40m+ to be accepted. 23yo not agitating but would go if deal agreed. #EFC interest recent & is in addition to Wilfied Zaha #CPFC
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 7, 2019
Iwobi has done well for Arsenal since breaking into the first-team scene but he can be quite inconsistent. If Silva manages to coach him properly, it could prove to be a solid addition for Everton.
He will add pace and flair to the Everton attack. Also, he might prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Walcott right now.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours.
Everton will have to pay over the odds if they want to sign the talented 23-year-old before the window shuts.