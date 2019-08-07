Blog Columns Site News Everton set to submit improved offer for Alex Iwobi

Everton set to submit improved offer for Alex Iwobi

7 August, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are looking to bring in a winger before the window closes and Alex Iwobi is the latest name linked with a move to Goodison Park.

According to BBC’s David Ornstein, the Toffees have had a £30m bid rejected for the Arsenal winger but they are looking to return with an improved offer.

He also confirmed that Everton will have to pay in excess of £40m in order to convince Arsenal.

The player is apparently not forcing the move but he will join the Toffees if they can agree on a deal with the Gunners.

The interest in Iwobi does not mean that Everton have given up on Zaha. Ornstein adds that the Toffees want both players.

Iwobi has done well for Arsenal since breaking into the first-team scene but he can be quite inconsistent. If Silva manages to coach him properly, it could prove to be a solid addition for Everton.

He will add pace and flair to the Everton attack. Also, he might prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Walcott right now.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours.

Everton will have to pay over the odds if they want to sign the talented 23-year-old before the window shuts.

Newcastle trying to sign Thiago Maia on loan
Wolves submit bid for Diego Llorente

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com