Everton fans react to Ainsley Maitland-Niles transfer link

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal this summer, and Toffees fans are divided over the potential move.

Last week, we covered a report that the Toffees are looking to sign Maitland-Niles before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Everton have already made an approach to bring Maitland-Niles to Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks at Arsenal and has made over 120 appearances for the Gunners.

Maitland-Niles is primarily a central midfielder, but he can also play as a right-back. In fact, his vast majority of games have come from the full-back and wing-back roles.

He helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2020, and the club convinced him to snub an offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Maitland-Niles personally prefers to play in midfield and it is precisely why he chose to join West Bromwich Albion on loan earlier this year ahead of other clubs.

He has already confirmed that he is open to leaving the Gunners, but the north London club may be reluctant to sanction a loan unless he pens a contract extension.

Everton are desperately looking to sign a new right-back this summer. Seamus Coleman is the club’s first-choice right-back, but the Toffees need a solid cover.

Jonjoe Kenny has failed to impress, and he is probably not in Benitez’s first-team plans. The Toffees have made an attempt to sign Nathan Patterson from Rangers, but they have been unsuccessful in luring him.

Many Everton fans feel that he would be a good signing for the club, while there are others who are sceptical about the move.

Get in done. — Stu (@stuefc44) August 27, 2021

Happy with that — RKCEFC (@ChohanRajesh) August 27, 2021

Really like this guy. mobile and good on the ball, exactly what we need — Phil Donaldson (@phildonaldson74) August 27, 2021

Would be a welcome addition — Mike (@Mike74972384) August 27, 2021

Low risk move if he signs on loan. — Salem (@Salemail2010) August 28, 2021

Bear in mind he’s a bang average RB that want to play in midfield and for that reason I’d rather us go after Celik or Dalot — DJSPARKY (@samcooper24896) August 27, 2021

In fairness a decent player but would the lad be prepared to cover at right-back if required to do so? — Peter Papadopoulos (@PeterPapadopo11) August 28, 2021

