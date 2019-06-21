Blog Teams Everton Everton fans react as club open negotiations with Chelsea over permanent move for Kurt Zouma

Everton fans react as club open negotiations with Chelsea over permanent move for Kurt Zouma

21 June, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Telegraph, Everton are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

Marco Silva’s side have now opened talks with the Stamford Bridge outfit, but it remains to be seen if securing his signature will be possible with his parent club currently under a two-window transfer ban.

Zouma was instrumental as the Toffees finished in eighth place last term, featuring in 32 league games and weighing in with two goals and two assists.

His Everton form earned him a recall to the French national team, and with regular playing time guaranteed under Silva, the 24-year-old could prefer playing under him to returning to Chelsea.

David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are the first-choice centre-backs at the London club, and while the latter could start the season on the sidelines due to injury, Zouma can’t be rest-assured of regular games even under a new manager.

Signing the French international will not come cheap, but Everton are prepared to meet a reasonable asking price, and landing him will come as a huge boost.

A lot of Toffees’ fans would love to see Zouma return to Merseyside, and here is how they reacted to the reports linking him with a permanent move on Twitter:

Arsenal's hopes of signing Carrasco boosted after latest row with club
Report: Granit Xhaka in line for permanent captaincy at Arsenal

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye