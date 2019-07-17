Everton eyeing up a move for Lucas Ocampos

Everton are interested in signing the Marseille attacker Lucas Ocampos this summer.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by Sportwitness), the player is a target for Leicester City as well.
The French outfit value him at €35m (£31.5m) and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay up.
Everton could definitely use someone like Ocampos next season. The left sided attacker will add goals and assists to Silva’s attack.
The 25-year-old also works hard in the wide areas and he could help the side defensively as well.
Ocampos managed to score 4 goals in Ligue 1 last season and he picked up 7 assists. He is yet to reach his peak and he will continue to improve.
Also, he should be able to put up better numbers when he is playing alongside better players like Gomes, Richarlison and Digne.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. The move certainly makes sense for Everton and convincing the player might not be too difficult.
The Premier League is an attractive proposition and Everton have the financial muscle to offer him a good package.
€35m isn’t a lot of money in today’s market and Silva should consider paying up if he really wants the player.