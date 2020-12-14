Europa League Round of 32 Draw Announced

The first knockout round fixtures for the Europa League have been revealed.
The top two sides from each of the 12 groups progressed to the knockout round, and are joined by the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.
Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur were drawn against Austrian side Wolfsberger, while North London rivals Arsenal will face Benfica.
The most exciting tie of the draw came when Spanish club Real Sociedad were drawn against English giants Manchester United.
Serie A table toppers AC Milan will travel to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade, while Rangers clash with Royal Antwerp.
Leicester City were the final British side out of the draw, facing Slavia Prague.
The first legs will be played on the 18th of February, and the second legs will be on the 25 of February.
Full Round of 32 Draw:
Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur
Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Benfica vs Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan
Royal Antwerp vs Rangers
Slavia Prague vs Leicester City
RB Salzburg vs Villarreal
Braga vs Roma
Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen
Molde vs Hoffenheim
Granada vs Napoli
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille vs Ajax
Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven
All of the above fixtures will be the first legs of the tie.