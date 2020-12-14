Europa League Round of 32 Draw Announced

The first knockout round fixtures for the Europa League have been revealed.

The top two sides from each of the 12 groups progressed to the knockout round, and are joined by the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.





Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur were drawn against Austrian side Wolfsberger, while North London rivals Arsenal will face Benfica.

The most exciting tie of the draw came when Spanish club Real Sociedad were drawn against English giants Manchester United.

Serie A table toppers AC Milan will travel to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade, while Rangers clash with Royal Antwerp.

Leicester City were the final British side out of the draw, facing Slavia Prague.

The first legs will be played on the 18th of February, and the second legs will be on the 25 of February.

Full Round of 32 Draw:

Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan

Royal Antwerp vs Rangers

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City

RB Salzburg vs Villarreal

Braga vs Roma

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen

Molde vs Hoffenheim

Granada vs Napoli

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille vs Ajax

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven

All of the above fixtures will be the first legs of the tie.