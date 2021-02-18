Europa League 2020/21 round of 32 fixtures: TV info, Live stream & Preview

The Europa League is back with a bang on Thursday as the round of 32 gets underway.

Eight clubs have dropped into the competition from the Champions League, joining the 24 who safely navigated through the group phase.





Manchester United and Ajax are the biggest names to enter the Europa League at this stage, and both will fancy their chances of making progress.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City, AC Milan and Napoli amongst a strong line-up, winning the Europa League will not be easy.

All four Premier League clubs are on the road for their first leg matches, with Arsenal facing the toughest test against Benfica.

The Gunners have been boosted by Kieran Tierney’s return to training, but the defender is unlikely to be included in the starting XI.

Spurs will be without Joe Rodon for their trip to Wolfsberger, with the Welsh international omitted from the squad due to non-homegrown player limits.

The remaining two ties involving English clubs sees United face Real Sociedad while Leicester go head-to-head with Slavia Prague.

Rangers have also made it through to the last-32 and have been handed a winnable looking tie against Royal Antwerp.

Other notable ties include Lille versus Ajax, Red Star Belgrade vs Milan and Braga vs Roma.

Europa League Round of 32 First-Leg Fixtures

Thursday, February 18

Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

Braga vs Roma

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur

Lille vs Ajax

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Granada vs Napoli

Molde vs Hoffenheim

Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal

Royal Antwerp vs Rangers

Benfica vs Arsenal

The return fixtures are scheduled to be played on February 25. BT Sport will be showing every round of 32 tie live across their different channels.

Europa League News

Click here for the latest news from the Champions League.

Live Stream Information

All of the Europa League fixtures are available to watch online. Please click here to view our dedicated live streaming page.