Europa League 2020/21 Round of 32: UEL Results & Highlights

The Europa League has reached the knockout stage and the round of 32 features some intriguing UEL fixtures.

The action is already underway, with Dynamo Kiev and Club Bruges battling to a 1-1 draw in Ukraine.

Three Premier League teams are amongst the early evening fixtures, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City all playing.

📋 Here's how we'll line up for tonight's #UEL clash in Turin! 🚨#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2021

Arsenal face the toughest test of the English clubs as they go head-to-head with Benfica in an 8.00 pm kick-off.

Rangers have also made it through to the knockout stage and will fancy their chances of progressing past Royal Antwerp.

The clash between Lille and Ajax could be one of the standout ties of the round, with both clubs going well in their respective leagues.

Europa League Round of 32 First-Leg Results

Thursday, February 18

Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Club Bruges

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

Braga vs Roma

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur

Lille vs Ajax

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Granada vs Napoli

Molde vs Hoffenheim

Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal

Royal Antwerp vs Rangers

Benfica vs Arsenal

The return fixtures are scheduled to be played on February 25.

Europa League Highlights

Don’t sleep on the Europa League! 😱 Halfway line worldies, looping long rangers, and ridiculous solo goals 🔥🔥🔥 🎥 Our top 🔟 goals from this season's #UEL group stage… pic.twitter.com/GKmlxumAxS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2021

Europa League News

