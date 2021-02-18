Europa League 2020/21 Round of 32: UEL Results & Highlights

The Europa League has reached the knockout stage and the round of 32 features some intriguing UEL fixtures.
We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Europa League highlights as the first-leg games are played.
The action is already underway, with Dynamo Kiev and Club Bruges battling to a 1-1 draw in Ukraine.
Three Premier League teams are amongst the early evening fixtures, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City all playing.
📋 Here's how we'll line up for tonight's #UEL clash in Turin! 🚨#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2021
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟡 Lloris (C), Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Bale, Lucas, Son.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/AYj28Ednav
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 18, 2021
Our starting XI for #SvpLei: 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 ✔️#UEL
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 18, 2021
Arsenal face the toughest test of the English clubs as they go head-to-head with Benfica in an 8.00 pm kick-off.
Rangers have also made it through to the knockout stage and will fancy their chances of progressing past Royal Antwerp.
The clash between Lille and Ajax could be one of the standout ties of the round, with both clubs going well in their respective leagues.
Europa League Round of 32 First-Leg Results
Thursday, February 18
Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Club Bruges
Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven
Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen
Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb
Braga vs Roma
Slavia Prague vs Leicester City
Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur
Lille vs Ajax
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Granada vs Napoli
Molde vs Hoffenheim
Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal
Royal Antwerp vs Rangers
Benfica vs Arsenal
The return fixtures are scheduled to be played on February 25.
Europa League Highlights
Don’t sleep on the Europa League! 😱
Halfway line worldies, looping long rangers, and ridiculous solo goals 🔥🔥🔥
🎥 Our top 🔟 goals from this season's #UEL group stage… pic.twitter.com/GKmlxumAxS
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2021
Europa League News
