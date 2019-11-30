Eddie Howe heaps praise on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has lavished praise on Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese took charge of Tottenham recently and Howe believes that the most incredible quality of the former United manager is his ability to make his team win.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “It’s his ability to make his team win, how he has done that at nearly every club he has been at is remarkable.
“And even with teams that haven’t necessarily always been favourites, at Porto and Inter Milan there were times in games when their backs were up against the wall and that is where he operates best.”
Mourinho has done well at Spurs so far and the Londoners have shown instant improvement. So far, they are on a winning run under their new manager and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the coming weeks.
Spurs will want to finish in the Champions league places this season and they are just six points off Chelsea now. The Blues are in the fourth place.
Mourinho has managed to cut down some of the gap between the two sides already and he will be looking to overtake his former side by the end of the season.
The Portuguese is won trophies with every club he has managed and Howe’s comments about him are not surprising at all.
It is evident that the Bournemouth manager admires Mourinho and the Spurs boss has certainly earned that respect over the years.