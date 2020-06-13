Don Hutchison claims recommending Mickael Cuisance to West Ham

Don Hutchison has claimed on Twitter that he recommended Bayern Munich midfielder Mickael Cuisance to West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The former West Ham midfielder has stated that he recommended the 20-year-old midfielder to both the Hammers and Palace when he was at Borussia Monchengladbach.





Bayern Munich Spell

Cuisance joined Bayern from German rivals Monchengladbach in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by 90min to be worth €10 million (£8.97 million).

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made one start and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season.

The midfielder has also played five times in the third division in Germany for Bayern’s second team, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Borussia Monchengladbach Spell

Cuisance moved to Monchengladbach in 2017 after leaving Nancy in France and progressed well at the German club.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder made one start and 10 substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Monchengladbach during the 2018-19 campaign, providing one assist in the process.

During the 2017-18 campaign, the France Under-20 international made nine starts and 15 substitute appearances in the league providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

It seems that West Ham and Palace missed out on a very talented and promising young player indeed.