Did Jurgen Klopp make a big error by deciding against bringing Florian Neuhaus to Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may well regret deciding against signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus during the summer transfer window.

The Reds made just one summer signing – Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig for around £35 million.

It could be argued that Klopp failed to strengthen the area in most need of attention at Anfield, however.

Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer. And Klopp deciding against replacing the Dutchman in the end.

We think that could turn out to be a big error.

Klopp may regret not signing Florian Neuhaus

According to a report from The Sunday Mirror (September 5th, page 62), the 24-year-old Gladbach ace had his heart set on a move to Anfield.

And the Bundesliga club were keen to sell him for around £34 million.

Neuhaus is absolutely perfectly suited to playing for a side managed by Klopp.

He bagged six goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga games for Gladbach last season.

During those outings, the German averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per match.

He made 52.9 passes on average per game and recorded a completion rate of 84.4%.

Neuhaus can play as an orthodox central midfielder or as a defensive midfielder. He is incredibly athletic, energetic and hard-working.

The Germany international could have been a great signing for Liverpool and £34 million may well have ended up looking like an absolute bargain.

Considering his undoubted quality and physical attributes, it is very surprising that the Reds boss didn’t sign him.

And Klopp may well end up regretting the fact that he opted against bringing his countryman to Anfield in the summer.

