Dele Alli reacts to Tottenham’s defeat against Man Utd

Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League last night.
Marcus Rashford scored a brace to seal a memorable win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Dele Alli scored for the visitors.
Speaking to the media after the game, Alli claimed that the result is a wakeup call for the team.
Spurs have started the season poorly and that led to the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. They showed improvement under Jose Mourinho and they were expected to win at Old Trafford.
A defeat against a stuttering Manchester United side will have hurt the Londoners and it will be interesting to see how they bounce back.
Spurs will want to secure a top four finish and at the moment, Chelsea are comfortably ahead of them in the race. The likes of City, Liverpool and Leicester City have been on another level compared to the rest of the league.
Spurs must look to beat Chelsea to that fourth spot and in order for that to happen, they will need to put together a winning run.
Mourinho will demand a reaction from his players this weekend and it will be interesting to see if they can deliver against Burnley.