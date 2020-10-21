Danny Rose’s time at Tottenham Hotspur is well and truly over

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to terminate Danny Rose’s current contract.

Rose has been on the books of Tottenham since 2007 and is out of contract at the North London club at the end of the season.





Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho had already left the left-back out of his squad for the 2020-21 Europa League campaign, and on Tuesday, the Portuguese decided not to include him in his Premier League squad either.

With Rose having spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United, it is clear that Mourinho does not rate the England international left-back highly.

Football Insider has reported that Spurs are planning talks with Rose and will offer him a pay-off to terminate his £70,000-a-week deal.

Danny Rose’s time at Tottenham Hotspur is over

It is clear that Tottenham do not want Rose at the club anymore, and it would make sense for the England international to come to a mutual agreement with the Premier League club regarding the pay-off.

The 30-year-old may not be the world-class player he once was, but he is still capable of playing for a club in the Premier League.

What Rose needs is a run of games, and he is not going to get that at Spurs.

Taking the pay-off and then finding a club where he could train and keep himself fit would be sensible, and that could enable him to put himself in the shop window in January when many teams could be looking for a new left-back.

Staying at Tottenham for the best part of a year and not even train with the squad is not going to do Rose any good, especially if he has aspirations to get his career back on track and play for England again.