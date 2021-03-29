Daniel Sturridge on the verge of MLS move

Daniel Sturridge could be set to move to the MLS, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sturridge has been without a club since being released from Trabzonspor back in March 2020. The striker had just received a four-month ban and a £150,000 fine after a breach of betting rules.





It’s been a difficult few years for the Englishman, who was once one of the Premier League’s deadliest strikers. In his first season-and-a-half at Liverpool, he scored 31 league goals in just 43 appearances, finishing as runner up in the 2013/14 Golden Boot race behind strike partner Luis Suarez.

However, he suffered numerous injury problems which severely limited his game time over the next few years. Suarez’s departure and the replacement of manager Brendan Rodgers with Jurgen Klopp also impacted his form, and he found himself stuck behind Roberto Firmino in the pecking order.

He has an unsuccessful loan spell at West Bromwich Albion in 2018, where he failed to score in six appearances, and left Anfield a year later for Trabzonspor. He has also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, and Bolton Wanderers.

Having not played in over a year, the 31-year-old could be set to return to the pitch, with MLS sides DC United and Inter Miami rumoured to be interested in his signature.

Inter Miami, who are owned by English football legend David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, are set for their second professional season next year. If Sturridge goes there, he will link up with former England and West Brom teammate Kieran Gibbs, who will join them at the end of the Premier League season.

If he signs for DC United, he will follow in the footsteps of 2014 World Cup strike partner Wayne Rooney. Rooney played for the US side for two seasons, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

The Mirror reports that Sturridge may wait to see if any English clubs show interest before making a decision on his future.

Read also: Thomas Muller hints towards Bayern Munich exit