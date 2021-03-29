Thomas Muller hints towards Bayern Munich exit

Thomas Muller has hinted that he may exit Bayern Munich soon, claiming that he would have ‘no problem’ leaving the Allianz Arena.

Muller has been at Bayern since the age of ten and has played his entire professional career with the Bavarians. He has since made over 600 appearances for the club, scoring over 200 goals.





During that time, the Germany international has achieved incredible success, winning nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokals and two Champions Leagues, and a World Cup with his country in 2014.

However, in an interview with the Times, the 31-year-old has suggested that he may be on his way out of Bayern in the coming years.

Speaking to the Times, as quoted by 90min, Muller said: “I’m not fixed to this club. I have a special relationship – I loved Bayern before I started playing for them.

“But when there is a situation where you have to decide maybe to play for a different club, it would be no shame and no problem at all. Maybe like with Thiago [Alcantara].”

Should the German choose to move on, Bayern Munich would be well equipped to deal with his departure.

The likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso are all five years younger than Muller, while teenager Jamal Musiala has begun to make an impression this season.

For now, the Bundesliga giants will be focused on their fight for a tenth straight league title and a second successive Champions League triumph.

Hansi Flick’s side are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and are set to face finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in April.

