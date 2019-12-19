Daniel Levy ready to sell players to Tottenham’s rivals

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has revealed that the club won’t be scared of selling their star players to rival clubs.
Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Spurs for a while now. The playmaker will be a free agent at the end of this season and it would be wise to cash in on him next month.
Eriksen has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well and it seems that Levy will consider selling for the right price. This admission might worry the Tottenham fans. Selling to a rival club will not only weaken Spurs, but it would also directly improve their rivals as well.
He said to Evening Standard: “We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals.”
It will be interesting to see if any of the top Premier League clubs come in for Eriksen in January. He is a top-class player on his day and he would improve most teams around the world.
Given his contract situation, he is unlikely to cost a lot. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City should look to test Spurs’ resolve with a bid. They could use someone like Eriksen in their squad.
As for Spurs, they will have to work hard to replace Eriksen properly. The Danish international is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and it won’t be easy finding a replacement if he leaves.