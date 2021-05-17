Crystal Palace plan loan bid for Juventus defender Radu Dragusin

Crystal Palace will propose to sign Juventus centre-back Radu Dragusin on a season-long loan this summer, The Sun reports.

The 19-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire in June, and the Eagles were eager to land him on a free transfer.





However, their plans were dashed last month as the Romanian was convinced to sign a fresh four-year deal with the Bianconeri.

It is now reported that the south London outfit will look to pursue his signature on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Bianconeri are open to the defender’s temporary exit such that he can be guaranteed regular first-team football.

Sportslens view:

The Eagles currently have 16 players in their first-team squad whose contracts expire at the end of next month.

The list includes centre-backs Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann. There could be a major squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.

The focus could be on adding quality and bringing down the average age of the squad, but the club need to get their transfer strategy right.

Dragusin has made just four appearances for the Bianconeri in his senior career, and one of those outings came in the right-back role.

The teenager has aerial presence at 1.91m, and he has shown quality with his distribution in his short spell with the first team.

The Eagles seem prepared to back his potential with a loan bid. The youngster was also on Chelsea’s radar before he signed an extension with Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Frank Lampard becomes favourite for Crystal Palace job.