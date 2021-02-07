Celtic fans react to Stephen Welsh display vs Motherwell

Celtic picked up a 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night and Neil Lennon will be impressed with some of the performances from his players.

The home side managed to close the gap with Rangers to 20 points with the win.





Young centre back Stephen Welsh certainly made an impression for the home side. He managed to score his first goal for Celtic and he put in an assured defensive display.

The reigning champions were in desperate need of a reliable centre back after Shane Duffy’s abysmal performances this season and it will be interesting to see if Welsh can establish himself as a regular starter in the coming weeks.

The young defender seems calm and composed in pressure situations and he showed yesterday that he can chip in with vital goals as well. His display yesterday will have given the youngster a lot of confidence.

Welsh is still only 21 and there is a lot of room for improvement. He is likely to get better with coaching and experience. It remains to be seen if he can build on his current run of form now.

Some of the Celtic fans seem really impressed with Welsh’ performance yesterday and here is what they had to say on social media earlier.

That goal will do Stephen Welsh the world of good. Lots of potential there. He’s came through at Lennoxtown, he knows the Celtic way. Bleed him into this team. No more duds from England please! — Ewan (@ewanmac5) February 6, 2021

A good half, played some decent stuff and deserve the lead Once again, impressed with Stephen Welsh at the back. Scored a great header, has looked calm and composed at the back too. Never really let us down whenever he’s played so run in the side is definitely deserved — Lewis 🍋 (@LewisLaird01) February 6, 2021

Made that far harder than it needed to be but a win is a win Probably our best period of play all season in the first half and hour of the match but we have to take our chances and put games like that out of sight Very impressed by the performance of Stephen Welsh 🍀👏 — Celtic Fc To The Core (@CelticFc_Core) February 6, 2021

Good to see Stephen Welsh get his first Celtic goal and picking up motm. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Tru1lnP42z — Steviebhoy (@stevie75bhoy) February 6, 2021

Well done, Stephen Welsh! Not damning with faint praise to say he was just about the only genuine positive from today. — Romania CSC (@Romania_CSC) February 6, 2021

A big congratulations for Stephen Welsh though. Fantastic goal topped off with a great performance. Well done young man. Has earned his place in the starting 11 for me. — W.S.N.B.M Podcast (@WSNBM_PODCAST) February 6, 2021