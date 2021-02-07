Celtic fans react to Stephen Welsh display vs Motherwell

By
Sai
-

Celtic picked up a 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night and Neil Lennon will be impressed with some of the performances from his players.

The home side managed to close the gap with Rangers to 20 points with the win.


Young centre back Stephen Welsh certainly made an impression for the home side. He managed to score his first goal for Celtic and he put in an assured defensive display.

The reigning champions were in desperate need of a reliable centre back after Shane Duffy’s abysmal performances this season and it will be interesting to see if Welsh can establish himself as a regular starter in the coming weeks.

The young defender seems calm and composed in pressure situations and he showed yesterday that he can chip in with vital goals as well. His display yesterday will have given the youngster a lot of confidence.

Welsh is still only 21 and there is a lot of room for improvement. He is likely to get better with coaching and experience. It remains to be seen if he can build on his current run of form now.

Some of the Celtic fans seem really impressed with Welsh’ performance yesterday and here is what they had to say on social media earlier.

 