Borna Barisic’s agent comments on his Rangers future

Rangers ace Borna Barisic has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
However, the 27-year-old player’s agent has handed a boost to the Ibrox side now. He has revealed that the player is totally focused on Rangers and he is likely to stay for the next season as well.
Barisic has been a good player for Steven Gerrard’s side and the likes of Napoli were thought to be keen on him.
His agent has now said: “Napoli? Borna is concentrated only on the path with Rangers until next summer.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can hold on to him beyond this season. They could be set for a vital summer ahead.
The likes of Alfredo Morelos have been linked with moves away from the club as well and Rangers cannot afford to lose too many first-team stars in one window.
They need an overhaul in order to challenge Celtic for the title next season but a mass exodus would be foolish.
Gerrard needs to hold on to his best players and then add a couple of game-changers. He must look to add more depth to his side as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the likes of Ianis Hagi as well. The midfielder has impressed on loan and he should be signed permanently once the season ends.