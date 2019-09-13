Aston Villa star Jack Grealish says Leeds United fans hate him

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has made a bold claim that he feels Leeds United fans hate him for some reason.
In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Grealish made the comment while revisiting Villa’s last season clash against Leeds in the Championship.
Grealish was the most fouled player in the Championship last season. He was at the receiving end of 161 fouls, 45 ahead of other players.
In April, Villa faced Leeds in a crucial game, where Grealish was heavily targeted. Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was given the task to get physical with the Villa midfielder.
Grealish reveals that after the game Phillips told him that he was only focussed on stopping him. The Villa skipper has further stated that Leeds fans do not like him.
“He told me after the game that all he wanted to do was stop me,” Grealish said to The Athletic.
“It doesn’t bother me. I actually like getting kicked. But, to be honest, I hated that Leeds game. For some reason the fans hate me up there.”
Aston Villa have made a sluggish start to their 2019-20 campaign since returning to the Premier League. They have won only once and lost the other games in their opening four matches.
Leeds, on the other hand, are third in the Championship and are aiming for promotion this season.
Villa will face West Ham in their next Premier League clash on Monday at Villa Park.