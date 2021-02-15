Arsene Wenger shares concern about Harry Kane’s fitness

Former great Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has suggested that Harry Kane is struggling with his fitness at the moment.

Spurs lost 3-0 against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday where Kane played the whole 90 minutes.





The England striker came close to scoring after he smashed the crossbar from a free-kick in the first half. Apart from that, he was relatively quiet.

Ahead of the match, Jose Mourinho insisted Kane was fully fit and that he was raring to face Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, Wenger has noted that Kane is still struggling physically and certainly he is not at the required fitness level to meet the intensity demanded by Mourinho.

Wenger told BeinSports (h/t Football London): “Nor is Harry Kane. He looks physically, fitness-wise, not completely ready to play at that intensity. To me he looks still a bit injured on his ankle when he got hurt one time, he went down quickly and it was not a big hit”

Kane missed Tottenham’s two Premier League games after picking up an ankle knock during the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

While the England striker scored from the bench against Everton in the FA Cup, he probably still needs some time to get back to full sharpness.

Mourinho is under tremendous pressure as Spurs suffered their fifth defeat in six matches.

The north London club remain in ninth position, four points behind Liverpool in the final Champions League spot.