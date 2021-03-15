Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur – who will finish higher in the Premier League?

Arsenal ended a five-match winless run against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as they registered a 2-1 comeback triumph in the Premier League.

The victory sees the Gunners still in the 10th position, but they are now within four points of their north London counterparts with 10 games to play.





The Gunners have not finished above Spurs in any of the last four seasons, but they could end the trend this term with a favourable fixture list.

Mikel Arteta’s side have only four top-half opposition in West Ham United, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea to face before the end of the campaign.

They should fancy their prospects of beating the Hammers and Toffees while the Premier League holders are there for the taking with their poor league form this year.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea could prove their toughest challenge. The west London outfit have kept eight clean sheets in the previous 10 league games.

On the contrary, Spurs have five matches against the current top 10 and that includes home and away fixtures against Aston Villa.

They have testing games against Manchester United and Leicester City, who are flying high in third despite their recent injury setbacks.

Everton could also prove tricky opposition. The Toffees have beaten them twice this season in the league and FA Cup respectively.

Spurs are capable of outclassing any side on their day, but the injury sustained by Heung-min Son will be a cause of concern in the immediate term.

They beat United by a stunning 6-1 scoreline in October, but that remains their only league win against top-half opposition on the road this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side have to face the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester (on the final matchday) away from home.

In this aspect, the Gunners have fared slightly better with a couple of well-earned victories over the Red Devils and Foxes.

They stand a good chance of edging ahead of their cross-town rivals and potentially qualifying for European football.

