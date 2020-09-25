Aaron Ramsey comments on Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale

Aaron Ramsey has backed his Wales international teammate Gareth Bale to be a success at Tottenham Hotspur, as quoted on Sky Sports.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who is now on the books of Italian champions Juventus, believes that Bale will light up the Premier League this season.





Ramsey plays with the 31-year-old winger for the Wales national football team, and he believes that Bale is happy now that he is back at his former club Tottenham.

Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013, and after winning La Liga twice and the Champions League four times, the winger is back at the North London club on a loan deal.

Ramsey told Sky Sports: “You could see already in some of the interviews he seems a lot happier now, so now I think he probably just wants to go back and play football regularly and enjoy himself again.”

The Welshman added: “We all know about his qualities and I am sure the Premier League will be happy to have him back as well. I am sure they will be in for a right treat this season.”

Tottenham Hotspur fans have to be patient with Gareth Bale

Bale has not played much football for a while, and there have also been injury problems for the winger.

Tottenham fans have to be patient with the Wales international winger, as he cannot be expected to turn on the style on his first game back.

It could take a while for the winger to get back to his best, but once he is back in form, he would be a force to be reckoned with.