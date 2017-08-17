Everton boss dismisses link with Chelsea striker

Ronald Koeman says Everton are still trying to sign a striker, but insists Chelsea’s Diego Costa is not on his list of targets.
Everton have spent over £130 million during the summer, signing the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen, but Koeman admits he is on the lookout for a front man to replace Romelu Lukaku.
“We brought in Wayne Rooney, Sandro Ramírez and now Gylfi, and maybe they can share the goals around more than happened last season, but we still need another one to play the number nine,” he told the Guardian.
“When you play in Europe, and let’s hope we reach Europe, and in the Premier League, you cannot do it with just one or two strikers.
“We have signed Sandro and Wayne, and we know the development of Dominic (Calvert-Lewin), but we are looking for an extra striker and it is difficult because it needs to be a player of a certain quality or a young player who can improve.
“We know we have the possibility to sign good players, but we don’t play Champions League and that sometimes makes decisions very difficult.”
Chelsea striker Costa is currently back home in Brazil after falling out with manager Antonio Conte, but Koeman dismissed suggestions he could make a move for the 28-year-old.
“We have brought in some good young players in important positions and that is good for the future of the club,” he added.
“We are still trying to get more, but they have to be of the best quality. We don’t sign players just to get numbers in.”