Aston Villa fancied to deliver 15/2 bookie-basher against Millwall

David Prutton insists Aston Villa should be beating sides like Millwall if they’re serious about winning promotion to the Premier League.
Villa are currently fifth in the Championship, seven points behind second placed Cardiff City, and Prutton believes Steve Bruce’s side can’t afford to lose any more ground.
The former Leeds United midfielder told Sky Sports he expects Villa to ease to a 2-1 victory (15/2 with Sky Bet) at Villa Park on Saturday.
“Aston Villa got a decent point at Leeds last week but they still lost ground on the top two, and if they have their sights set on automatic promotion then they need to be winning games like this,” he said.
“Millwall got a great result against Sheffield United to end their winless run, but their away form has been poor this season. Bit of a home banker for me.”
Villa have won 14 and drawn nine of their previous 31 meetings with Millwall and look a solid wager at 3/4 to give their promotion hopes a boost.
Millwall are yet to win away from home this season and Villa should comfortably pick up three points this weekend.