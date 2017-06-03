Shaqiri believes Stoke can do a Leicester and win the Premier League

It’s nice to see ambition from lower quarters of the Premier League.
Stoke City’s talismanic attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, once a rumoured Liverpool target, wants to win the Premier League and get to the Champions League with the Potters
“I’m trying to get the club to the top as a leader. But I also want to play for titles again and be in the Champions League,” Shaqiri said
“We were up and down as a team this season. Now we want to attack again in the summer. The board must strengthen – other clubs will also be doing it”.
After Leicester City’s 2015/16 title success, it isn’t difficult to imagine someone from the lower layers come and win the league. Commenting on the same, Shaqiri added, “Can Stoke do a Leicester? Yes, I think this is possible”.
The 25-year-old signed for Mark Hughes’ side in July 2015, from Inter, playing just six months for the Italian club. The Swiss international has won two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy playing for Bayern Munich.
Stoke last appeared in European football in the Europa League during the 2011/12 season under Tony Pulis. Stoke finished 13th in the table last season.
Shaqiri, who has the knack of scoring the most brilliant goals Shaqiri scored a stunner for Switzerland against Belarus, illustrating his supreme quality with the ball.
#Shaqiri match winner for Switzerland V Belarus 🇨🇭🚀 #StokeCity pic.twitter.com/fAKo1kN4mx
— SoccerViper (@SoccerViper) June 1, 2017
However, the FC Basel youth product has to improve his consistency and perform on a regular basis for Stoke to even have an outside chance at putting pressure on the bigger clubs. He has scored only seven goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side, which shows he doesn’t regularly get among the goals. Importantly, the club will have to invest heavily in the summer to have a top 8 finish.