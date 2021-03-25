Wolves and Leicester could make a move for William Carvalho

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international William Carvalho.

The defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League for years now and it will be interesting to see if either of the Premier League sides come forward with a concrete offer for the midfielder this summer.





Leicester already have a quality defensive midfielder in Wilfred Ndidi and Wolves would probably be a better fit for Carvalho. Wolves have quite a few Portuguese players on their books and they could help Carvalho settle in quickly.

According to Estadio Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness), Real Betis are under financial stress right now and they could look to sell the midfielder this summer.

The Portuguese defensive midfielder is unlikely to come cheap and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to splash the cash for him.

SL View: Perfect addition to Nuno’s midfield

Wolves have two quality central midfielders in Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves. A top-class defensive midfielder would complete Nuno’s midfield unit.

The 28-year-old has done well in the Spanish League and at the international level with Portugal and he certainly has the quality and the physical attributes to thrive in English football.

The 64-cap Portuguese international could take Wolves to another level next season. The Molineux outfit have struggled defensively this season and someone like Carvalho will help break up the play and shield the defenders. Furthermore, he will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well.