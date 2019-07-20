West Ham should move now after Alfredo Morelos scores hattrick for Rangers

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos continues to impress as he scored a hattrick against St. Joseph’s at Ibrox in the Europa League qualifier on Thursday night.
The Gers striker has been reportedly wanted by Premier League outfit West Ham, while German side Frankfurt are preparing a move for the Colombian.
Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that he is happy with the strikers available to him, but surely that is far from reality.
Having lost Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll, the Hammers need reinforcement in their strike department.
Although the Hammers signed Sebastien Haller on a club-record fee, doubts remain over the future of Javier Hernandez. And if the Mexican leaves the club, West Ham will have Michail Antonio (who is not a traditional striker) as the only other option.
Therefore, West Ham must move for a new striker and Morelos’s latest performance is a timely reminder of his vast potential.
The 23-year-old striker scored 32 goals in all competitions last season, and surely he is a risk worth taking. While his disciplinary record goes against him, it is not something that is beyond the control of any manager.
Rangers will demand a high transfer fee but it will still be well within £12-15 million at the maximum. Before Frankfurt make a concrete effort, West Ham must move quickly to secure his signing.