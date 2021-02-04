West Ham fans react to Vladimir Coufal display vs Aston Villa

West Ham United picked up a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League last night and January signing Jesse Lingard had a debut to remember.

The on-loan Manchester United attacker scored a second-half brace to help the Hammers to a vital three points away from home.





David Moyes will be pleased with the performance of his players against Villa and the Hammers are now up to 5th in the League table just two points behind reigning champions Liverpool.

There were plenty of impressive performances from the West Ham players across the pitch but Vladimir Coufal was probably the pick of the bunch.

The Czech full-back produced a splendid display even though he was up against Aston Villa star Jack Grealish. He managed to keep the England international relatively quiet throughout the game.

Coufal was solid defensively and he managed to support the West Ham attackers in the final third as well.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding since his move to the London club and the fans were thoroughly impressed with his display last night. Coufal is arguably one of the best full-backs in the league right now.

Here is what they had to say about Coufal’s performance against Aston Villa.

Well played Vladimir, it is an absolute joy to watch you play. Your a true credit to your profession, a fantastic defender and getting better each game going forward and crossing. Great to have you at West Ham and really hope you and your family stay with us for a long time. — John Moore (@Johnjam10John) February 4, 2021

You had grealish in your pocket mate, what a performance and if it wasn’t lingard goals you were the match of the match, don’t worry about what you look like, best right in the world for me. Proud to have you at my club ⚒⚒⚒ — Ben Parsons (@whuben82) February 3, 2021

Brilliant game Vlad. You got under Grealish’s skin. He couldn’t cope with you and had to run away to the other side of the pitch. COYI! — ⚒️Returnofthequiff⚒️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Returnofthequi1) February 3, 2021

Absolute masterclass display tonight geezer. What a man ⚒ — ⚒ Jack Himself ⚒ (@jackgambardella) February 3, 2021