Victor Wanyama sends messages to Tottenham Hotspur and Montreal Impact

Victor Wanyama has taken to Twitter to send messages to Tottenham Hotspur and Montreal Impact.
The former Celtic defensive midfielder has joined Major League Soccer outfit Impact after leaving Premier League club Tottenham.
The 28-year-old has moved to the Canadian side on a free transfer after terminating his contract at Spurs.
The Kenya international has sent messages to Tottenham and Impact after completing his transfer.
I want to thank @SpursOfficial fans for all the support over these past years,we have shared great times together from finishing 2nd in EPL to reaching the champions league finals,I will always be grateful for having be able to play for @SpursOfficial #COYS pic.twitter.com/Wtv3lxM1v5
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 4, 2020
The Lion is coming to @MLS ,I’m really happy to join an exciting club like @impactmontreal I believe the Saputo family ,@ThierryHenry and the management at @impactmontreal have a great plan in place and I hope I can make a great contribution to the success of this project . pic.twitter.com/GU4Kc2Dofm
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 4, 2020
Linking up with Thierry Henry
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is in charge of Impact at the moment, and it is quite interesting that a now-former Tottenham player will work under him.
Henry did well when he was the Belgium assistant manager, but the former Arsenal striker did not fare well in his first managerial role at AS Monaco.
The former France international was appointed the Impact manager in November 2019, and he will hope that Wanyama proves to be a good signing and helps his team with his experience and quality.
Wanyama starred at Celtic and at Southampton, and there was no surprise when he moved to Tottenham in the summer of 2016.
However, the defensive midfielder had injury problems during his time at Spurs, and when he was fit and available, he failed to play regular first-team football.