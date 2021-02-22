Tyler Roberts raves about Leeds teammate Raphinha

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has showered heaps of praise on club teammate Raphinha.

The Brazilian joined in the summer transfer window from French outfit Stade Rennes on deadline day in a deal worth £17 million.





The jet-heeled winger has taken no time in settling in at his new club and has been simply outstanding for them so far.

Raphinha has scored four goals and registered five assists in 16 Premier League starts, but his overall contribution – link-up plays, creating spaces for others with intelligent movements and dazzling skills – has been very crucial for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He is fast, skilful, and his direct style of football makes him a perfect player in a Bielsa system. He has cemented his position in the side and dislodged Helder Costa in the starting line-up.

Roberts has struggled for games this season and was only handed his third start of the top-flight campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, he has been left thoroughly impressed with Raphinha’s contribution to Leeds this season.

“I think he’s definitely a steal,” Roberts told 5Live (h/t Yorkshire Evening Post).

“You can see in training straight away that he’s a typical Brazilian skilful player – but the work ethic that he brings as well is outstanding.