Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jose Mourinho appointed as the new manager

Tottenham Hotspur have announced on their club official website that Jose Mourinho has been appointed as their new manager.
Mourinho, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, has agreed a long-term deal that runs till 2023.
The two-times Champions League winning manager has said that he is excited to have joined the north London club, and that the quality of the squad and the club academy has attracted him.
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Serial Winner, that’s all that can be said.
— Manny (@MannyTHFC) November 20, 2019
Mixed feelings but I look forward to saturday
— H (@GioCelsosiuu) November 20, 2019
Shame on You Spurs… You sacked the best manager we have ever had for Jose 1/2 years… Unbelievable ⚽️👍🏾 #COYS
— Paul Cain ⚽🎥⚽🙈🙉🙊⚽ (@Black69anther) November 20, 2019
Salt on our wounds😠😡😡😡
— Mohit Tottenham Lilywhite (@spurs_mohit) November 20, 2019
As much as I want the team to lift, if the players lift for Jose, that will be the biggest shame.
Poch has been left completely out in the cold by his underperforming wantaways. One of the saddest days in my recent memory.
— Matthew Comito (@matthewcomito) November 20, 2019
Welcome Jose! Levy doesn’t like spending money so good luck
— George (@georgespursvlog) November 20, 2019
Tottenham have made a poor start to the season and currently find themselves at 14th in the Premier League. They will take on West Ham after the international break.
Spurs announced yesterday that they have parted way with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine was a favourite among the fans, and took Spurs to the Champions League final last season where they lost to Liverpool in Madrid.