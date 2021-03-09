Tottenham among Premier League clubs looking at Nikola Milenkovic

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be interested in signing the Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham have recently been in touch with the player’s entourage regarding a summer move and they are not the only Premier League club to do so.





Apparently Manchester United and Liverpool have gathered information on the Fiorentina defender as well and they are evaluating the economic parameters of the transfer.

The 23-year-old has done well for Fiorentina in the Italian League so far but he is thought to be keen on a new challenge.

The player’s contract with the Italian club expires in 2022 and the Italian outfit should look to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

SL view: Ideal replacement for Alderweireld?

Tottenham could definitely use more defensive depth and Milenkovic could prove to be a quality signing for them.

The Serbian could be the long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld who is in the twilight of his career right now.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez have been quite inconsistent this season and Mourinho will be determined to bring in a quality centre back this summer and Milenkovic certainly fits the bill.

The 23-year-old is an excellent reader of the game and he is very strong in the air. Apart from his defensive qualities, the Serbian could be a threat in the opposition box during set-pieces as well.

Milenkovic has scored three goals and has one assist to his name in the Italian League so far this season.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer. All three Premier League clubs linked with the Serbian could use some defensive reinforcements and they have the resources and the stature to tempt the player as well.

Read: Liverpool have been urged to sign 26-yr-old Premier League ace.