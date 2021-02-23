Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong expects ‘different challenge’ against Leeds United

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has suggested that he expects a completely ‘different’ challenge against Leeds United today.

The Saints travel to Elland Road to face Leeds who are out of form at the moment, having lost three of their last four Premier League games.





Armstrong suggests that Leeds are an “energetic side” who offer a “different style” to most teams in the league.

🗣"That will offer a completely different challenge to us" Southampton's Stuart Armstrong on the prospect of facing Leeds United pic.twitter.com/fcanqRXlQj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 23, 2021

SL View

Leeds are going through a slump in form after losing back-to-back games against Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have a chance to return to winning ways against the Saints who are equally struggling in the league.

Southampton have managed just one win in their last seven games in all competitions. They are winless in their last seven Premier League games, and both sides will be determined to get their season back on track.

Leeds will be without their talisman midfielder Kalvin Phillips and it will be interesting to see how Pascal Struijk or Jamie Shackleton – whoever plays in that position – keeps the Southampton midfielders in check.

Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has hinted that Diego Llorente can also play in that role. Also read, the predicted Leeds starting line-up for this game.