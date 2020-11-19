Some England fans react to Jack Grealish’s display against Iceland

Several England fans took to social media to give their reactions to the performance of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish against Iceland on Wednesday evening.

Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, was in action for England in their UEFA Nations League Group A2 game against Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London.





The 25-year-old started the match and played for 76 minutes, as Gareth Southgate’s side won 4-0.

It was Grealish’s third start in a row for the Three Lions, and the attacker did not disappoint.

The Villa ace was very entertaining to watch – he won the free-kick on the edge of the Iceland penalty box that led to the opening goal for England and was a nuisance for the visiting team’s defence throughout his time on the pitch.

Grealish took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90.3%, took 80 touches, and attempted three dribbles.

Many England and Villa fans were impressed by the performance of Grealish against Iceland and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jack Grealish isn’t just playing superbly, he is reminding those around him what adventurous football looks like. And to think Southgate spent years keeping him away from this squad. #ENGICE #Grealish — Ed Church (@EdChurchAuthor) November 18, 2020

Sterling, Sancho, Foden, Rashford, Grealish some talent that for England — Simon Woodford (@woodford_simon) November 18, 2020

Foden and Grealish 🔥 — Sirj Singh (@SirjeetSingh) November 18, 2020

Grealish and Foden an absolute delight to watch tonight. — Luke (@Komps4) November 18, 2020

Foden grealish rice and Maguire tonight 👌🏻 — T (@tuck________) November 18, 2020

Grealish is different gravy — G (@georgesmith_14) November 18, 2020

Grealish and Foden have got to be in the starting lineup on major tournaments. — Tizz Talks (@samtizzle) November 18, 2020

Grealish and foden should be first on the team sheet. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — FEN (@Chrissy20Fenton) November 18, 2020

Saka unreal again, him Foden and Grealish are first names on next England team sheet guaranteed — Dolbs (@MillwallDolbs2) November 18, 2020

Grealish getting better every time I see him. — Blue Tone – MCFC (@MCFCTone) November 18, 2020

Encouraging for England

Grealish may not be guaranteed a place in the England starting lineup when all the best players are fit and available, but the Villa star is certainly a great option to have in the squad and is surely making his case to become a regular in the first XI.

It is very encouraging for the Three Lions that they can call upon a player of Grealish’s quality and calibre.

An in-form Grealish even as a substitute would enhance England’s chances of winning the European Championships next summer.

Grealish has scored four goals and provided five assists in seven Premier League matches for Villa this season.