Some Arsenal fans react to Napoli’s transfer interest in Kieran Tierney

A section of Arsenal fans on Twitter have laughed off the prospect of Kieran Tierney joining Napoli in the near future.

The Scotland international was on the radar of both Arsenal and Napoli in the summer of 2019, but the Gunners eventually signed him on deadline day.





Tierney had a mixed debut season with the north London outfit as he spent part of the season on the sidelines through injury and was inconsistent with his form.

However, he has transformed into one of the Gunners’ leading performers this term and of late, the left-back has excelled with one goal and three assists from four games.

A recent report from The Telegraph indicated that Napoli are still interested in Tierney and they may make an approach to sign him at the end of the season.

The speculation has been dismissed by many Gunners supporters and a few of them believe the left-back is unlikely to leave the club anytime soon.

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Stay off my LB — Even🇧🇻🎗 (@MartinelliFC_) January 10, 2021

Never happening — tanglestone (@ansypransy) January 10, 2021

They cannot afford him sincerely speaking — jean de la Croix🇷🇼🔴⚪️ (@CroixJean) January 10, 2021

Lol papers don’t even try to make it sound realistic — Bring Back Arsene (@arsenalarsene79) January 10, 2021

These lot struggled to sign Sokratis 😂😂😂😂 — Pizza Strangler 🌟 (@PIzZa_stRanGLer) January 10, 2021

They can as well target Bukayo Saka while at it.. — Onelum (@cyrilemeka) January 10, 2021

Tierney, who is currently valued at £25.2 million by Transfermarkt, is contracted to the Premier League giants until the summer of 2024.

He is presently one of the first names on the team sheet and his progress will have grabbed the attention of several elite European sides.

Still, it is highly unlikely that Mikel Arteta’s side will consider any bids and the 23-year-old is regarded as someone who could serve the club for the next decade.

