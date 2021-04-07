Report: West Brom willing to sell Tottenham target Sam Johnstone

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly willing to sell goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from The Atheltic, the Baggies will offload the 28-year-old goalkeeper if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

Johnstone will become a free agent at the end of the next season and he could leave the club for nothing.

He wants to stay in the Premier League, but he is unlikely to extend his West Brom contract.

West Brom signed him for a fee of £6.5 million, and they would be ready to accept an offer in the region of £7.5-10m.

He has done incredibly well for the Baggies this season, despite only being able to keep five clean sheets thus far.

His impressive form has seen him a place in the national team set-up, and a move to the Championship – if West Brom are relegated – will be a downward step in his career.

He believes that the club will not stand in his way they receive an acceptable offer.

The Atheltic claim that Johnstone could be an interesting option for Tottenham Hotspur.

Long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a reported target of Paris Saint-Germain, and Spurs are looking to sign a replacement for the Frenchman.

In fact, they could be looking for two goalkeepers with Paulo Gazzaniga likely to leave the club.

West Ham United could be another possibility, with Lukasz Fabianski entering the final year of his contract at the London club.

