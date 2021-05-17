Report: Tyler Roberts rejects Leeds contract amid interest from Newcastle

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Yorkshire club.

The 22-year-old has a contract at the club till 2022.





According to reports from Football Insider, he has been offered a long-term contract, but he has rejected the deal.

Needless to say, his future is now up in the air, with Premier League rivals Newcastle keen on securing his services. Several other clubs are also vying for his signature.

Back in the January transfer window, Roberts was linked with a move away from the club, but Marcelo Bielsa didn’t want him to leave.

It has been claimed that Bielsa is keen to keep the versatile attacker. Roberts has featured regularly in the second half of the season, making 12 consecutive Premier League starts before he was dropped against Burnley.

SL View

Roberts will be a good signing for the Magpies. He can play as a centre forward, as a no 10, and also operate in the no 8 role.

Leeds value him at around £10m and Newcastle must look to bring him to St James’ Park this summer.

Leeds do have a wealth of attacking options, and they can afford to let Roberts go if they can find a good replacement.

However, Leeds are likely to make a concrete effort to persuade him to stay. With Ezgjan Alioski likely to leave the club this summer on a free transfer, it will be a blow for Leeds to let another quality player move on as well.

