Report: Tottenham target Gabriel Barbosa set for Inter Milan exit in January

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to miss out on signing Gabriel Barbosa from Inter Milan this month.
The north London club are looking to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane who could miss the rest of the season.
Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers this month including Barbosa.
Earlier this month, The Mirror (h/t The Express) reported that Spurs were considering making a move for the Brazilian striker in the January window.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Flamengo and was in scintillating goal-scoring form as he scored 25 goals in 29 games. Inter Milan had placed a £25million (€30m) price tag on the striker, but it seems they’re offloading him now at a reduced price.
According to reports from Calciomercato, the ‘final agreement’ is close for the transfer of Gabigol to Flamengo. The intermediary of the Brazilian club have met with Inter on Thursday, and a deal in the region of £14.4 million is likely to be completed.
Furthermore, Inter Milan would receive 10-20% of the amount if the player is sold to another club in the future.
The news will come as a blow for Spurs in the sense that they have missed out on another target. Jose Mourinho has stressed the need to sign a striker and it remains to be seen whether they can land one before the window closes.