Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

27 October, 2019 English Premier League, Liverpool, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from 90min.com, north London clubs – Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal – are interested in signing Joe Gomez from Liverpool.

The report claims that the 22-year-old wants to leave the Merseyside club, as he is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Liverpool despite being fully fit and available.

Both Spurs and Arsenal are interested in signing the young defender, and he prefers a move to London.

Exciting signing for Spurs 

The north London giants need to sign defenders, either in January or next summer, as they need long-term replacements of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Gomez is a technically gifted centre-back who is equally capable of playing as a right-back. He is very good with his decision making, and would be a perfect fit in Mauricio Pochettino’s system.

Leaving Liverpool – highly doubtful 

However, it looks highly doubtful that Liverpool will let him leave the club to join a rival side.

Gomes, who recovered from a fractured leg last season, needs proper time and care to return to his best form, and he understands that as well.

Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp rates him highly and sees him as a long-term central defensive partner alongside Virgil van Dijk. He just needs to be patient, and wait for his opportunities.

