Report: Southampton and West Ham want Matty Longstaff

According to reports from the Daily Star, two Premier League rival clubs – Southampton and West Ham United – are keeping close tabs on Matty Longstaff’s situation at Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old heads into the final days of his Magpies contract and there’s no indication about whether he would be signing a new deal at the club.





Longstaff, who wasn’t included in the Newcastle squad in the final Premier League game, is likely to leave the club. He is considering leaving St James’ Park amid concerns that his development could stagnate.

Although Newcastle have offered him a lucrative deal, their hopes of keeping the youngster are getting slim day by day.

A host of European clubs are vying for the youngster’s signature. It has been reported that German outfit Schalke and Italian club Udinese are in the race for his signature.

However, the Daily Star claims that Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign him. They are tracking his situation with keen interest.

The report claims that Watford are also interested in signing him, but they are not alone in the race. The likes of Southampton, West Ham and Burnley are also showing interest.

It remains to be seen what decision Longstaff takes. He would probably love to stay in England and continue in the Premier League. In that case, he could be tempted by a potential move to West Ham or Southampton.

Longstaff is an exciting talent. But he is unproven at this level. He has only made nine Premier League appearances this term but could be a real coup for the Hammers or the Saints.