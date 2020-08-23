Report: Newcastle have offered £4.5m to sign Dimitris Giannoulis

According to journalist Manu Lonjon, Newcastle United are making good progress to sign defender Dimitris Giannoulis in the summer transfer window.

French outfit Marseille have been interested in him, while Watford are also keen to sign him. However, it seems the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.





The journalist has claimed that Newcastle ‘advance’ on Giannoulis, which means they could be locked in negotiation with Greek club PAOK to sign him.

In fact, the Magpies have submitted a bid in the region of £4.5m for the left-back.

Newcastle avance sur Dimitrios Giannoulis. Offre de 4,5M faite au club Grec.

L’ASSE et l’OM en attente. — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) August 23, 2020

The Magpies boss Steve Bruce has already added free agent Jeff Hendrick to his squad. But he knows that investment is needed at the club, and mere loan and bargain deals won’t be enough to add significant quality to the squad.

They are in the market to sign a new left-back with Danny Rose returning to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his loan spell. It is unlikely that the Magpies will make a move for him to sign him permanently.

The 24-year-old impressed heavily last season for PAOK where he managed one goal and provided six assists in all competitions.

The Greek international is a fantastic left-back and his price-tag is well within Newcastle’s budget.