Report: Laurent Koscielny seriously considering summer exit as Arsenal stall on contract extension

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny is seriously considering leaving the North London giants this summer as they continue to stall on handing him a contract renewal.
The Gunners skipper is out of contract in the summer of 2020, and while he wants to sign a new deal, nothing has emerged after several contract negotiations with the club.
Arsenal are keen on Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, and seems willing to let 33-year-old Koscielny leave as they weigh an option to land the 25-year-old this summer as replacement.
The Europa League final between the side and Chelsea will be the Frenchman’s official 353rd appearance for the club since his arrival from Lorient in the summer of 2010, and it could be his last from the look of things.
As expected, Koscielny has plenty of offers, and Rennes and AC Milan have said to have gotten in touch with his representatives.
However, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen appear to be leading the race as they want the experience of the veteran for next season’s Champions’ League.
Barcelona are ready to cash in on Umtiti for £53million after he lost his starting berth and with a move for Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt on the cards, but the World Cup winner will most likely be open to joining a club playing in the Champions League next season.
Nevertheless, the Gunners’ Director of Football Raul Sanllehi continues to push for a move, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the following weeks.