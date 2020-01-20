Report: Boost for Tottenham as Edinson Cavani has asked to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that star striker Edinson Cavani has asked to leave the club in the January transfer window.
The 32-year-old striker joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 for a reported fee of £55 million. The Uruguayan striker has scored 198 goals in 291 games in all competitions for PSG, and enjoyed a trophy-laden career with the French giants, winning five Ligue 1 titles.
However, the former Napoli striker is out of contract in the summer, and he is looking to leave the club this month. Cavani has scored five goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.
“Edinson Cavani has asked to leave,” said Leonard (h/t The Mirror).
“We are studying the situation. We had an offer from Atletico Madrid, we did not accept it. I don’t know how this is going to turn out.”
The news will come as a massive boost for Tottenham Hotspur who are reportedly interested in signing the 116-times capped Uruguayan international.
Earlier this month, The Independent reported that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was planning an ‘ambitious swoop’ to sign the PSG striker. Cavani’s wage package would be far too high, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs make any concrete move for him in the next few days.
Spurs badly need to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery and could be out of action for the rest of the season.