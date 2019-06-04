Report: Arsenal keen to hand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang new three-year contract

According to The Sun, Arsenal want to hand Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new improved deal as they look to reward him for his incredible campaign in 2018-19.
The 29-year-old emerged as the Premier League’s joint highest goalscorer after finding the back of the net 22 times, and Chinese Super League duo Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande are both willing to offer him £300,000 per week in order to finally lure him away from Europe.
The Gunners are ready to start extension talks with Aubameyang’s representatives as soon as possible, and are keen to offer him a three-year deal worth £200,000-a-week in order to hold on to their prized possession.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker currently earns £180,000-a-week, but he has just two years left on his contract, and Arsenal want to prevent losing him for free, hence their reasons for early contract talks.
Aubameyang helped the Gunners to the Europa League final while they only narrowly missed out on a top-four finish.
Manager Unai Emery can’t afford to let one of his best players leave anytime soon, and with very little transfer funds available to spend this summer, holding on to him is crucial.